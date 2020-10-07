Temperature controlled logistics to transport Covid vaccine

Chennai: As the development of the Covid-19 vaccine leapfrogs across development phases, stringent temperature requirements (up to – 80°C) will be a critical factor for its transportation and warehousing at every stage.

An efficient and specialised logistics network will be a prerequisite, to ensure safe and rapid delivery of billions of Covid-19 vaccine doses for mass immunisation, and other temperature sensitive pharma products on a national and global scale.

Blue Dart is ramping up its infrastructure with its pre-existing specialised Temperature Controlled Logistics (TCL) to combat the pandemic.

Blue Dart said it will further offer complete Supply Chain Solution for the Life Sciences and clinical trials cector and reefer vehicles (cold chain) services to the vaccine sector to ensure seamless transport of shipments.