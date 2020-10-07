UP gang-rape case: SIT gets 10 more days to submit report

New Delhi: The three-member special investigation team (SIT) which was set up to probe into the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman was scheduled to submit its report on Wednesday. But the government has extended the deadline by 10 more days, reports said.

The SIT, headed by Uttar Pradesh home secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, recently recommended lie-detector tests for all those who are involved, including the family members of the victim.

Based on the preliminary finding of the SIT, the Yogi Adityanath government suspended Hathras SP and four other police officers for their ‘handling’ of the case.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that a visionless opposition was engaged in propaganda in the State and urged party cadres to expose them.