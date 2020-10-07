Yes Bank case: ED arrests 2 Cox and Kings executives

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the former CFO and the former internal auditor of the Cox and Kings Group in connection with its money laundering probe in the Yes Bank alleged loan default case.

In a statement, the agency said former chief financial officer Anil Khandelwal and former internal auditor Naresh Jain were arrested under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Both the accused were produced before a local court that sent them to seven days’ ED custody, it added.

ED said its investigation found that Yes Bank had a total outstanding amount of Rs 3,642 crore in respect of Cox & Kings Group of Companies (CKG).