Corona claims 3,336 lives in Chennai

Chennai: The city is yet to be freed from the spread of Coronavirus. Even as normal life is back on course, the spread refuses to slow down. Coronavirus tally of active cases this morning in the city is 13,110.

Chennai has recorded 1,76,779 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,60,333 have recovered since the pandemic began in March. Chennai is showing 91 per cent recovery rate. Nearly, 3,336 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per data, 427 persons have died in Teynampet, 361 lived were claimed in Kodambakkam and 375 lives were lost in Anna Nagar. On 7 October, 14,125 tests were carried out by the City Corporation’s health department.

The Greater Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, in Kodambakkam there are 1,348 active cases, 1,379 persons in Anna Nagar have Coronavirus, in Adyar 1,046 have the infection, nearly 1,149 persons in Thiru-Vi- Ka Nagar have the disease and 1,316 persons in Teynampet have the virus.

In Ambattur, 995 have Covid, 957 cases are reported in Royapuram, 983 persons in Tondiarpet have tested positive.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 61.03 per cent of the patients are male and 38.97 per cent are female.

Around 19.09 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years. As many as 17,973 persons have recovered from Covid-19 in Kodambakkam.