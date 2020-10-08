EPS urges Karnataka CM to reopen Tamil schools, fill up vacancies of teachers

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today urged his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa to fill up of the vacancies of Tamil teachers in government and aided schools in that State.

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, Palaniswami also urged him to reopen such schools which were closed recently.

Requesting Yediyurappa to grant recognition / permission to open new private Schools with Tamil as a medium of instruction, the TN Chief Minister also urged him to restore Tamil schools, which have been converted into other language Schools.

He said, “Karnataka Government has started many Tamil Schools in various districts over the years to enable Tamil students to study in their mother tongue. Karnataka Government has granted approval as well as provided grants to the private Tamil Schools.”

Palaniswami added: “In this connection, we have received a representation from the Karnataka Tamil School and College Teachers Association, indicating that there are many vacancies of Tamil teachers in Government and Government Aided Schools and that the State Government has also not given approval for opening new private Tamil Schools.”

He said further: “I enclose a copy of the representation for your kind perusal. Tamilians have been contributing significantly to the all-round economic development of the State of Karnataka. In particular, Tamilians have made immense contribution in developing Kolar Gold Mines, Hutti Gold Mines, Sandur Manganese Mines, Coffee Estates in Chikmagalur, Mangalore etc. They have also been playing a major role in construction sectors and agriculture sector in the State of Karnataka.”

Late last month, Palaniswami urged his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to take steps for reopening a Tamil school in Ahmedabad that was shut and assured him that Tamilnadu government would bear the expenditure of running the institution.

Palaniswami said he was distressed to learn that a Tamil medium school in the Gujarat capital catering mainly to migrant labourers ‘has been closed suddenly,’ citing low attendance.