Madras HC orders AIADMK MLA to produce wife before court

Chennai: The Madras High Court today directed Kallakurichi MLA Prabhu to produce his wife Soundarya before the court tomorrow. The order was issued while hearing a Habeas Corpus petition filed by Soundarya’s father Swaminathan.

In the petition, Swaminathan said that his daughter was not even 19 years old. He also said that Prabhu had kidnapped his daughter and married her without her consent.

The court has also asked Swaminathan to appear tomorrow. Prabhu said that he will obey the court’s order and will produce his wife tomorrow.

Prabhu and Soundarya got married on 5 October in a small function at Prabhu’s residence. Though Swaminathan is saying that Prbahu forced Soundarya to marry him, Prabhu’s side has denied it.