Oct, Nov dangerous for Covid-19 pandemic spread: Chennai Corpn Commissioner

Chennai: The months of October and November are most dangerous for coronavirus spread and steps are being taken to control it, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash has said.

The civic body has been using various methods to ensure that social distancing and sanitation measures are taken to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Prakash said a fine Rs 2.25 crore was levied on those who do not wear masks in public spaces.

Health officials have also been coming down heavily on hotels and restaurants that do not have safety precautions for customers who are dining in.

Prakash also said that severe action will be taken against officials failing to enforce the rules.

Earlier, Prakash had commented about the role played by fever clinics in detecting cases of Covid. He had said that the fever camps have been extended until December.