Schools reopen in Pondy

Puducherry: Schools reopened with safety measures and restrictions in Puducherry today, after the Union Territory government gave permission to educational institutions to resume operations in phased manner.

The UT had decided to permit students studying in Class 9 to 12 in all schools to visit their institutes on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers, to get doubts clarified, for counselling and other related works in areas outside the containment zones.

It said the classes would begin with 10th and 12th standards and thereafter for standards 9 and 11 on 12 October.

To begin with for these classes, the schools will function on alternate days. The schools will function only during forenoon and function for six days instead of five days, officials said.