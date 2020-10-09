Covid-19 spread shows no decline in Chennai

Chennai: There seems to be no respite from the rapid spread of Covid-19 in Chennai. With each advancing day, the graph is in upward movement.

The tally of active cases this morning in the city is 13,280.

Chennai has recorded 1,78,108 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,61,477 have recovered since the pandemic began in March. Chennai is showing 91 per cent recovery rate.

Nearly, 3,351 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per data, 427 persons have died in Teynampet, 362 lives were claimed in Kodambakkam and 376 lives were lost in Anna Nagar.

On 9 October, 13,565 tests were carried out by the City Corporation’s health department, an effective way to curtail spread.

The Greater Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, in Kodambakkam there are 1,354 active cases, 1,359 persons in Anna Nagar have Coronavirus, in Adyar 1,047 have the infection, nearly 1,178 persons in Thiru-Vi- Ka Nagar have the disease and 1,320 persons in Teynampet have the virus.

In Ambattur, 983 have Covid, 959 cases are reported in Royapuram, 934 persons in Tondiarpet have tested positive.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 61.25 per cent of the patients are male and 38.75 per cent are female.

Around 18.90 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years.

As many as 18,082 persons have recovered from Covid-19 in Kodambakkam.