Economy likely to contract by 9.5%: RBI

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India today said the economy is likely to contract by 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal.

GDP contracted 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal, according to the estimates of the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In a statement after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said Indian economy is entering into a decisive phase in the fight against coronavirus.

He also said contraction in economic growth witnessed in the April-June quarter of the fiscal is ‘behind us’ and silver linings are visible, and higlighted the uptick in manufacturing sector, and energy consumption, among others.

Das said inflation too is likely to ease to the target level in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

The retail inflation (CPI), which the RBI factors in its monetary policy, has remained above 6 per cent in the recent months.

The Governor said GDP is likely to contract by 9.5 per cent in the fiscal ending March 2021.

Das also said growth is likely to pick up in the second half of the fiscal and enter into the positive zone in the January-March quarter.