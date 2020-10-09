GV Prakash’s signs a crime thriller

Actor-composer GV Prakash has signed an untitled film that will be directed by DV Akhilan.

Touted to be a romantic crime thriller, the team has decided to go on floors in February and will be shot in Chennia, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. To be produced by Navira Cinemas, the cast and crew of the film are yet to be finalised.

Tentatively titled Production No 1, the film will have music by GV Prakash and MA Rajadurai will be handling the cinematography. The project was launched with a formal pooja in Chennai on Thursday.