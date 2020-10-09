HC adjourns wife kidnap case against AIADMK MLA

Chennai: Madras High Court today adjourned the verdict in a case filed against AIADMK MLA Prabhu, by his wife’s father Swaminathan.

A Habeas Corpus petition was filed by Swaminathan asking to produce his daughter Soundarya.

Following this, both Soundarya and Swaminathan appeared in the Court today and they were given a chance to settle things within themselves before the verdict.

Swaminathan had alleged that Prabhu kidnapped his daughter and married her without her consent on 5 October.

However, Prabhu denied the allegation and said that the marriage took place with Soundarya’s permission only.