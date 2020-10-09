Welcome stars to your drawing rooms

Amazon Prime Video has announced a brand new slate of 9 highly-anticipated movies that will premiere directly on the streaming service.

Spanning five Indian languages, the diverse line-up features titles such as Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan (Judwaa 2, Street Dancer 3D) and Sara Ali Khan (Simmba), Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao (Trapped, Stree) and Nushrat Bharucha (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety), Durgavati starring Bhumi Pednekar (Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha), Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja (Kannada) starring Aravinnd Iyer, Middle Class Melodies (Telugu) starring Anand Devarakonda, Maara (Tamil) starring R Madhavan, and Manne Number 13 (Kannada) starring Varsha Bollamma (Bigil), Chetan Gandharva (Melody) along with previously announced Zakariya Mohammed’s Halal Love Story (Malayalam)and Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru (Tamil).

The movies will premiere exclusively on Prime Video within 2020 and will be available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

The new slate follows the successful launch of the first wave of direct-to-service premieres of 10 films across 5 languages, which led to Amazon Prime Video expanding its footprint in India with viewership for these movies coming from over 4000 cities and towns, across the country.

Gripping content transcends geographical boundaries. The audience are always on the look-out for great entertainment, and good content will always find an audience.

The resounding success of our first wave of direct-to-service movie premieres is a testament to that. This further reinforces our commitment to offering our customers a selection of riveting movies, cinematically produced, across a wide range of genres and languages, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said,

‘Our previous direct-to-service launches were watched in over 180 countries. We are buoyed by the tremendous response we received and are excited to up the ante with another 9 eagerly-awaited direct-to-service premieres, spanning 5 languages, to entertain our customers through this festive season.

‘The disruptive, pioneering format of Direct to Digital movie premieres has, in many ways, been a game changer in the way films are watched in India. Amazon Prime Video is playing a key role of not only expanding the reach & viewership of these films across the country, but also providing global customers across 200+ countries and territories access to world-class films originating from India’, said Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India.