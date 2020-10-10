Amid rising crimes, Centre issues advisory on women safety

New Delhi: Days after the death of a 19-year-old gang-rape victim from Hathras, the Union government has released advisory for States and Union Territories, directing them to ensure strict action by police in crimes against women.

The three-page advisory of the Union Home Ministry came days after the alleged gangrape and murder of a women at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh sparked nationwide outrage.

The Home Ministry said there should be compulsory registration of an FIR in case of a cognisable offence under the CrPC.

The law also enables the police to register an FIR or a ‘Zero FIR’, in case the crime is committed outside the jurisdiction of police station, in the event of receipt of information on commission of a cognisable offence, which includes cases of sexual assault on women, the Ministry said.

In case of statement, written or verbal, made by the person related to the person’s cause of death, the government ordered state authorities to take it as ‘relevant fact’”

It further remineded Supreme Court’s 7 January verdict in Purshottam Chopra vs State case, in which the apex court had said that dying declaration that sastisfies all judicial scruitny cannot be discarded merely because it was not recorded by a Magistarte or it lacked police officer’s attastation.

‘However, even with stringent provisions in law and several capacity building measures undertaken, any failure of police to adhere to these mandatory requirements may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice in the country, especially in the context of women safety,’ it added.