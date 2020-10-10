Covid-19 cases grow steadily in Chennai

Chennai: Six neighbourhoods in the city have more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus. With seven percentage active cases, the tally of positive cases this morning in Chennai is 13,446.

The metropolis has recorded 1,79,424 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,62,605 have recovered since the pandemic outbreak began in March. Chennai is showing 91 per cent recovery rate. Nearly 3,373 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per data, 428 persons have died in Teynampet, 369 lives were claimed in Kodambakkam and 379 lives were lost in Anna Nagar. On 10 October, 13,923 tests were carried out by the city Corporation’s health department, an effective way to curtail spread.

The Greater Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, in Kodambakkam there are 1,332 active cases, 1,382 persons in Anna Nagar have coronavirus, in Adyar 1,097 have the infection, nearly 1,215 persons in Thiru-Vi- Ka Nagar have the disease, 1,336 persons in Teynampet have the virus and in Ambattur nearly 1,000 persons have the viral infection.

Nearly, 931 have reported positive in Royapuram and 982 persons in Tondiarpet have been admitted to hospitals.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 61.37 per cent of the patients are male and 38.63 per cent are female. Around 18.83 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years. As many as 18,213 persons have recovered from Covid-19 in Kodambakkam.