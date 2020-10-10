New Delhi: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s five-year old daughter received rape threats from social media trolls following Chennai Super Kings’ loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday night.

Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, got the threats on her Instagram account. The threats created an outrage on social media.

Actress-politician Nagma tweeted, ‘Where are we headed as a Nation? It’s disgusting Dhoni’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Ziva is Getting Rape Threats after CSK Lost IPL Match to KKR. Mr #PM what is this happening In our country??’

Karnataka Sowmya Reddy posted ‘This is just nasty! What’s happening to our country? Where are we heading?’

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, ‘This has to be the most disgusting example of how social media platforms are being misused.’