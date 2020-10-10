Go green is their mantra

Madhav Mahajan has taken this time out to learn a few things. He has got Angela involved in this as well. They are now both learning gardening in Chandigarh where Madhav hails from. Gardening is therapeutic and it definitely helps people bond together well. This pandemic has given us time to rethink and rejuvenate and take a fresh perspective at things. We need to keep growing and let nature takes its course.

We spoke to Angela on this and here is what she says, ‘We are here in Chandigarh currently. It’s like a second home to me. We are both doing gardening and it’s so refreshing. We are doing it from some time and we can literally see the plants grow day by day in front of our eyes. It seems like the labor of love pays off when you see such growth. Absolutely loving this experience and I am sure I am going to continue this for long’.