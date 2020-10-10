‘Insult’ to woman civic chief: Chidambaram Collector suspends Secretary

Chennai: Cases have been filed under the SC/ST act against Chidambaram District Therkku Thittai Panchayat Vice-President Mohanraj and Panchayat Secretary Sindhuja for allegedly discriminating the Panchayat President Rajeswari based on her caste.

Chidambaram District collector also suspended Sindhuja from her posting and has asked the officials to submit a detailed report about the issue.

The action was taken after Rajeswari filed a complaint stating that she was made to sit on the floor during a meeting, while the others sat on chair.

She also said that she was insulted in the same manner even when she assumed the post. A photo the incident has been making rounds in social media.