Ka Pae Ranasingam to release in theatre’s too

Ka Pae Ranasingam was released on OTT in a pay-per-view strategy. A decision has been taken to release the film for the big screen has been taken after the government gave its green signal for cinemas to reopen amid the new normal.

This was confirmed by trade analyst Komal Nahta on Friday. Nahta tweeted that the Hindi film Khaali Peeli and the Tamil film Ka Pae Ranasingam would released in theatres on October 16.

Breaking news: KhaaliPeeli and Tamil KaaPaeRanasingam to be released theatrically on Friday, 16th October. While most multiplex chains have responded favourably to Zee Studios’ move, a couple of them which are sitting on the fence, are also expected to come around, Nahta wrote on the microblogging site.

Ka Pae Ranasingam stars Vijay Sethupati and Aishwarya Rajesh. The Tamil film opened on October 2, while dubbed versions in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages released on October 9.