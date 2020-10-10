Laxmi Bomb trailer makes waves

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb was out today. While the trailer shows a promising performance by the Khiladi Kumar, his fans are going crazy on Twitter.

As soon as the trailer hit the internet, fans swarmed the social media platform with messages praising the actor and the film. Calling Akshay Kumar the King of Comedy, the netizens are liking the unique blend of horror and comedy in the film. Laxmmi Bomb stars Kiara Advani in the female lead.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb features Akshay Kumar in the role of a man who get possessed by three ghosts – a transgender woman, a Muslim man and an mentally challenged kid. Kiara Advani is playing Akshay Kumar’s wife in the film.