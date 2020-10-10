Motorola partners with Flipkart, to launch smart home appliances

Bangalore: Motorola on Friday partnered with e-commerce marketplace Flipkart to launch its global-first range of smart home appliances for Indian consumers.

Available from 15 October, during Flipkart’s the Big Billion Days sale event, the product range comprises smart refrigerators starting at Rs 51,990, smart air-conditioners starting at Rs 32,999, and smart washing machines starting at Rs 23,499.

The new suite of products will also include the first Android 10.0 smart TV in India — Motorola Revou Series and Motorola ZX2 Series, at a starting price of Rs 13,999 — making the collection a part of this year’s The Big Billion Days Specials, a line of products curated in partnership with leading brands across various categories.

We are delighted to expand our strategic brand partnership with Flipkart this festive season with the launch of a global-first range of smart home appliances and our new range of smart televisions, Prashanth Mani, Country Head, and Managing Director, Motorola Mobility, said in a statement.

The range of smart home appliances is smart and revolutionary in the truest sense by being connected, extremely intuitive to use, and optimized for a smarter lifestyle that our consumers desire with various industry-first innovations.

The appliances with “TruWifi technology will allow consumers to access them from their smartphone — anytime and anywhere. We are pleased to be able to bring the first range of Motorola smart home appliances to the Indian market, in time for the festive season,” said Dev Iyer, Vice President, Private Brands, Flipkart.

Consumers can now look forward to upgrading their homes. Each of these products are in line with the evolving requirements of Indian consumers and are built to provide them with convenience; elevating their lifestyle to smarter living.