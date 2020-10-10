Pak targets civilian areas along LoC

Srinagar: Pakistani forces once again violated ceasefire by unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on civilian areas along the Line of Control and International Border in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

They said that Indian troops retaliated befittingly to silence the Pakistani guns.

According to a Defence spokesperson, at about 1:30 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars, targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Makote sector of Poonch. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he added.

The heavy shelling caused fear and panic among the border residents, a police official said and added that the shelling stopped around 4.30 am.