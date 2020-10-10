Panneerselvam visits Tirupati, seeks divine blessings

Posted on by NT Bureau

Chennai: Tamilnadu Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, along with Ministers M C Sambath, S P Velumani and Saroja, today had darshan at Lord Venkateswara Temple on Tirumala in Tirupathi.

Sources said that they had VIP darshan and then took part in a special pooja.

It may be noted that on 7 October Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was announced as the CM candidate of the AIADMK for the 2021 Assembly elections by Panneerselvam, putting an end to the tussle in the ruling party.

 

