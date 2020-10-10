Pondy’s total cases at 31,233; toll 559

Puducherry: Puducherry reported one more death due to Covid-19 today, raising the toll to 559 in the Union Territory.

In a statement, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said that a 62-year-old woman from Vanrapet village succumbed to the infection.

He said 337 new cases were reported at the end of examination of 4,829 samples in the union territory, pushing the total caseload to 31,233.

Of the total 31,233 cases, 4,719 were active while 25,955 patients recovered and discharged so far.

He also said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.79 percent and 83.10 percent respectively.