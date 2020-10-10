Realme ventures into AIOT products

Chennai: Realme has showcased its foresight of ‘Leap to the Next Gen’ with the launch of new smart lifestyle products- smart TV SLED 4K (55”), 100W Soundbar, 7i 64MP quad-camera phone, and 7 Pro.

In a bid to emerge as the tech-lifestyle brand with a strong AIOT portfolio, realme also announced a string of smart AIOT products such as Buds Air Pro, realme Buds Wireless Pro, realmeSmart Camera 360°, Smart Plug, N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Selfie Tripod and 20000mAh Power Bank.

Madhav Sheth, vice-president, Realme and chief executive officer, Realme India and Europe said, “Realme aims to bring the best tech-lifestyle experience for Indian consumers and the introduction of a multifaceted, vast range of AIOT products re-affirms our commitment.”