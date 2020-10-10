Tanya to be part of a crime thriller

Director S R Prabhakaran is all set to direct a crime thriller. The film will be produced by his own production house, Pangajam Dreams Production.

Prabhakaran, who delivered hits like Sundarapandian, Idhu Kadhirvelan Kadhal and Sathriyan, is awaiting the release of Kombu Vecha Singamda, will also be penning the story, screenplay & dialogues for this upcoming film.

The film, Pangajam Dreams Productions No 1 will be a crime thriller and will feature actress Tanya Ravichandran playing the lead. The film unit says that Tanya will be playing a never-before-seen role in the film.

Jayaprakash, Thulasi, Aadukalam Naren, Bose Venkat and Ramnath Shetty will form part of the film’s cast. It will also feature Swadhish Raja, Prabha, Nithisha and Merin.