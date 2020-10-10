TN govt likely to give Rs 2,000 per family as Deepavali gift

Chennai: Following the trend of distributing Pongal cash gift to ration card holders in Tamilnadu, the State government is said to be gearing up to distribute Deepavali cash gift as well this year, considering the Covid-19 situation.

Sources said that the government is planning to give Rs, 2000 to every ration card holder ahead of the festival of lights. It is said that the decision has been taken to help those who have lost their livelihood due to the lockdown implemented due to the coronaviurs pandemic.

“Chief Minsiter Edappadi K Palaniswami had requested the Central goverment to grant permission to give Rs 2,000 to each ration card for Deepavali and had also asked the Union government to give Rs 3,000 crore from the State’s GST share,” sources said.

It is said that the same was requested by State Finance Secretary Krishnan and Commercial Taxes Secretary Beela Rajesh to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she visited Chennai recently.

“Following this the Central government has accepted to release Rs 3,000 crore and has given its nod to distribute Rs 2,000 to ration card holders,” sources said.

“A letter on the same has been sent from the Central government to the State government. Following this the State government is all set to distribute Rs 2,000 to ration card holders from November. An official announcement will be made,” sources added.

It may be noted that in 2019 Palaniswami announced and implemented the State government’s initiative to provide Rs 1,000 cash for ration card holders to celebrate the harvest festival of Pongal.

Apart from cash, gift hampers containing rice and other ingredients to make Pongal were also given. The initiative was extended this year also.