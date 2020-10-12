2 terrorists killed in encounter in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two terrorists were today killed in an encounter with security forces in Old Barzulla area of Srinagar.

According to the police, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Old Barzulla area of the city here in the early hours of Monday morning after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

A police official said that around 7:45 am, when the searches were going on, militants fired upon the forces.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said and added that two militants have been killed in the gun fight.