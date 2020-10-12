Chennai’s ‘red zones’ increase from 10 to 70

Chennai: Since the first week of October, the numbers of containment zones in the city have increased manifold. From just ten streets being labelled as red zones, now there are 70.

The Chennai Corporation is cordoning areas to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus, reports say.

With eight per centage active cases, the tally of positive cases this morning in the city is 13,751.

Since March, Chennai has recorded 1,82,014 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,64,848 have recovered since the pandemic began in March. Chennai is showing 91 per cent recovery rate. Nearly, 3,415 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per data, 430 persons have died in Teynampet and 388 lives were claimed in Kodambakkam.

On 11 October, 13,807 tests were carried out by the city Corporation’s Health department.

The Greater Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, in Anna Nagar there are 1,437 active cases, 1,327 persons in Teynampet have coronavirus, in Kodambakkam 1,272 have the infection, 1,055 persons in Adyar have the virus and in Tondiarpet nearly 1,006 persons have the viral infection. As many as, 1,221 in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar have the virus and 1,029 in Ambattur have tested positive.

Nearly, 959 have reported positive in Royapuram and 858 persons in Valsaravakkam have been admitted to hospitals.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 61.60 per cent of the patients are male and 38.40 per cent are female. Around 18.81 per cent of those contracting the virus are from the age group of 50-59 years of age.