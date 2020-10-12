Coronavirus ‘can survive for 28 days on surfaces’ Study

Chennai: The coronavirus that causes Covid-19 can survive on items such as banknotes and phones for up to 28 days in cool, dark conditions, a study by Australia’s national science agency has said.

Researchers at CSIRO’s disease preparedness centre tested the longevity of SARS-CoV-2 in the dark at three temperatures, showing survival rates decreased as conditions became hotter.

Meanwhile, China’s Qingdao city said on Monday it will conduct Covid-19 tests for the entire population of more than 9 million people over five days after new cases appeared linked to a hospital treating imported infections.