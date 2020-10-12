Global Covid-19 cases nearing 37.4 million

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 37.4 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,075,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 37,395,029 and the fatalities increased to 1,075,750, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,761,637 and 214,767, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,053,806, while the country’s death toll soared to 108,334.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,094,979), Russia (1,291,687), Colombia (911,316), Argentina (894,206), Spain (861,112), Peru (846,088), Mexico (817,503), France (732,434), South Africa (692,471), the UK (606,447), Iran (500,075), Chile (479,595), Iraq (402,330), Bangladesh (378,266), and Italy (354,950), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 150,488.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (83,781), the UK (42,915), Italy (36,166), Peru (33,223), Spain (32,929), France (32,601), Iran (28,544), Colombia (27,834), Argentina (23,868), Russia (22,471), South Africa (17,780), Chile (13,272), Ecuador (12,191), Indonesia (11,844) and Belgium (10,175).

Meanwhile Brazil has said it registered 290 more Covid-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 150,488.

According to the country’s health ministry on Sunday, 12,345 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing its total caseload to 5,094,982, Xinhua news agency reported.

Brazil’s Covid-19 fatalities passed the 150,000 mark on Saturday, making it the country with the world’s second-highest death toll after the US.

The Latin American country has the world’s third-highest number of Covid-19 cases, surpassed only by the United States and India.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, is the epicentre of the national outbreak, with 1,037,660 cases and 37,256 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 283,675 cases and 19,308 deaths.

Brazil has managed to reduce its average number of deaths and daily cases in recent weeks.