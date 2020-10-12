Khushbu quits Congress, joins BJP

Chennai/New Delhi: Popular actress and Congress National spokesperson Khushbu Sundar today quit the party and joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of senior leaders of the ruling party.

Kushboo left for New Delhi last night and refused to make any comment to the media. Reacting to Khushbu’s decision, TNCC president K S Alagiri said it would not cause any loss to the party. Alagiri said that she did not act according to the party’s propaganda.

“Party cadres saw her just as an actor and not as a leader. Her resignation is in no way a loss to the party,” he added.

Kushboo said she was quitting the Congress as she was being pushed and suppressed by “a few elements at the higher level within the party who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition”.

In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, she said she had joined the Congress not for any monetary gains, name or fame.

Thanking Sonia for providing her opportunity to serve the country as the National spokesperson and primary member of Congress, Kushboo said she came into the Congress fold at a time when it was at its lowest being defeated in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“I after a long thorough thought process over a period of time have decided to end my association with the party”, she said and tendered her resignation from the primary membership of the Congress.

Reports that Kushboo would join the BJP had been doing the rounds for quite some time, especially after she welcomed the BJP government’s National Education Policy and also apologised to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for differing with the stand taken by the party.

She was once an acerbic critic of the BJP and criticised some of the decisions of the government. She also participated in the protest demonstration held by the Congress party last week in protest against the three Farm Bills enacted in Parliament.

Khushbu began her political journey in May 2010 by joining the DMK. She quit the party after alleged growing disagreement with M K Stalin. After remaining apolitical for nearly four months, she joined Indian National Congress on 26 November, 2014.