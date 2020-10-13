Bigg Boss: Unheard stories on the way

Chennai: Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss reality show continues to engage the audience with edgy content and unpredictable twists and

turns. While fans can enjoy watching the new season of Bigg Boss Tamil on Star Vijay, the show, is also available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The streaming platform is giving its viewers the opportunity to watch the show and use their power to vote 50 times a day exclusively on the platform. Thereby, they can become the game-changers to keep their favourite contestants in the house to battle for the coveted title.

This year the streaming platform brings exclusive ‘unseen clips’ from Tuesday to Saturday from the Bigg Boss house, which will include more drama and fun for the viewers across the nation.

Along with full episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, the platform will also offer episode extensions and weekly highlights which can be watched from Monday to Friday as per the viewer’s convenience.