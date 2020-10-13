Cold storage real estate capacity to double by 2023

Chennai: CBRE South Asia has released its findings on the cold storage segment in the country and the factors which would lead to its robust growth.

The findings by CBRE stated that the CS segment in India is expected to witness significant growth over the next few years on the back of a strong consumer and industrial base.

Following the Covid-19 outbreak, the demand for CS is also being further fueled by a wider omni-channel distribution of F&G across tier I and tier II cities in the country.

Further, the cold chain network would also play a vital role in reducing the loss of the produce and improving CS efficiencies. The report said cold storage real estate capacity will double by 2023.