Coming together for ‘comprehensive’ care in heart and lung treatment

Chennai: Dr Rela Institute & Medical Centre (RIMC), a multi-speciality quaternary care hospital at Chrompet in Chennai, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Krishna Institute of Medical Science Hospital (KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad), to launch “Comprehensive Centre of Excellence for Heart and Lung Transplant”.

The centre will support patients with very complex and chronic heart and lung ailments and to establish and support ECMO services to support patients as a bridge for a lung transplant.

Prof Mohamed Rela, chairman and managing director at Rela Hospital, and Dr Sandeep Attawar, program director and chair in KIMS Institute of Heart & Lung Transplantation exchanged the memorandum of understanding in the presence of Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, chief executive officer, Rela Hospital.