Governor, Stalin, Vijayakanth, Ramadoss condole CM mother’s death

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, DMK president M K Stalin, DMDK president Vijayakanth, PMK founder S Ramadoss and other leaders today condoled the death of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s mother Thavusayammal, who passed away at a private hospital in Salem during the wee hours of today.

“I am saddened to know about the demise of Tmt.Thavusayammal, Mother of Thiru. Edapaddi K.Palaniswami, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamilnadu,” the Governor said in his message.

He added: “The passing away of mother who had nurtured right from birth with her unconditional love and sacrifices is an irreparable loss. In this hour of grief, I extend my sincere condolences to Thiru. Edapaddi K.Palaniswami and to the bereaved family members.”

“I pray to Almighty God to rest her soul forever in eternal peace and give strength to Thiru. Edapaddi K.Palaniswami and his family to overcome this unfathomable loss,” he said.