India’s Covid-19 caseload surges to 71,75,880

New Delhi: There seems to be good news on Covid-19. Yes, the number of new Coronavirus infections reported daily across the country dropped below 60,000.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the total Coronavirus cases now stands at 71,75,880 with 55,342 infections being reported in a day.

The death toll has climbed to 1,09,856 as the virus claimed 706 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data said.

The total recoveries crossed 62 lakh and for the fifth day in a row, the active cases of Covid-19 remained below 9 lakh.

The country has been recording less than 75,000 new infections daily for the fifth consecutive day and fatalities below 1,000 for 10 straight days.

India registered a record single-day increase of 97,894 Covid-19 cases on 17 September. There are 8,38,729 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 11.69 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate due COVID-19 was recorded at 1.53 per cent.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. It went past 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September and crossed 70 lakh on 11 October.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,89,45,107 samples have been tested up to October 12 with 10,73,014 samples being tested on Monday.