Khushbu reveals she wanted to quit Congress long back

Chennai: Actress Khushbu, who enrolled herself in the BJP after quitting the Congress on Monday, has said she wanted to resign from the Sonia Gandhi-led party in March itself.

“However, since I had joined the Congress in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, I wanted to hand over the resignation letter in person. But the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown prevented it,” she said.

Happy about joining the BJP, she said, “I promise to carry out any assignment given to me by the party and express faith in the leadership of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.”

Khushbu, who joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders at party headquarters in Delhi, said, “I will work like any other party workers.”

“If the nation has to move forward, then we need somebody like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the country in the right direction,” Khushbu added.