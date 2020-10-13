Mrinalini to romance Vishal

Actress Mirnalini Ravi is playing the female lead in Vishal Krishna’s upcoming film that will be helmed by Anand Shankar.

Mirnalini is also part of Cobra with Vikram and MGR Magan with Sasikumar.

Meanwhile, actor Vishal wrapped up the shooting of his forthcoming movie Chakra recently. The actor shared glimpses from the last day of the shoot online recently.

The movie that also stars actors Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra in the lead is a crime-thriller. Chakra directed by debutant MS Anandan will soon enter post-production.

The makers are reportedly planning to skip a theatrical release and directly release the movie on the OTT platform during Diwali this year.