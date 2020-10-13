New Zealand welcomes back international students

Chennai: The New Zealand government has announced that a new border exception category will allow 250 international PhD and postgraduate students to enter New Zealand and continue their studies.

Grant McPherson, chief executive of Education New Zealand, said international education is important to New Zealand and will play a vital role in its rebuild and recovery from Covid-19.

“New Zealand welcomes the contributions that international students make to our country. In turn, a New Zealand education globalises students’ thinking, gives them the skills to work across borders and cultures, and enables them to be part of ground-breaking international research. All of this will become even more important as the world recovers from global effects of Covid-19,” he added.