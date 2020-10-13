Over 1000 run and raise Rs 30 lakh for vendors

Chennai: United Way Chennai organised Run United 2020 – a virtual marathon fundraiser from 2 to 11 October.

It carried out the campaign, #UnitedForStreetVendors to help street vendors who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and raised around 30 lakh which will be used to support nearly 700 families to restart their business.

Over 1000 people from across the globe participated by running/walking/cycling in their own neighbourhood, clocking a whopping 29753 km over 10 days. Participants tracked their progress daily using fitness apps of their choice.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from all sections of society. Corporates, individuals, fitness influencers, and celebrities have come together to help us raise Rs 30 lakh which will be used to support nearly 700 families,” said Meenakshi Ramesh, executive director of United Way Chennai.