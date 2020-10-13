Poonamallee school gets new Braille library

Chennai: In its commitment to enable a better education in the country via its Freedom Through Education (FTE) program, Round Table 159 & LC133 recently inaugurated two more classrooms along with a fully equipped braille library and a play-ground for the Government Blind School, Poonamallee.

This infrastructure will be benefiting about 200 odd visually challenged children in this school, said a press note.

Last year MSRT 159 had built three Classrooms for the CSI Santhome School for the Deaf and Dumb under the same FTE program, it added.

 

