12-year-old tribal girl ‘gangraped, murdered’

Ranchi: A 12-year-old tribal girl was gangraped and murdered in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Friday. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked officials to take strict action in the case.

The mortal remains of the girl, who was said to be a class 5 student, was found behind a bush near Chidi village in Ramgarh police station area, police said. It is said she had left home for tuition.

‘Prima facie, it seems the girl was gangraped and murdered. But this can be confirmed only after receiving the post-mortem examination report,’ Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra was quoted as saying by PTI.

An SIT has been formed to investigate the case, the officer said and added that the culprits will soon be arrested.