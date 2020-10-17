BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne men

New Delhi: Three people have been detained in connection with the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who was shot dead by motorcycle-borne men outside his shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, police said today.

Dayashankar Gupta was shot dead last night allegedly by three bike-borne attackers in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district. His party colleague, Viresh Tomar, and two of Tomar’s uncles – Narendra Tomar and Devendra Tomar – have been taken into police custody in the murder case after Dayashankar Gupta’s family named them as suspects and alleged political enmity.

Dayashankar Gupta, who was the Mandal vice president, was leaving after closing his shop last night when he was attacked at a local market. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachindra Patel said, ‘All the angles are being thoroughly examined.’ ‘Yesterday night itself, police teams were formed and Viresh Tomar and two others were detained for questioning,’ he added. After Gupta’s killing, local residents staged a road blockade in protest.