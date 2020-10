Dhanush and musiccomposer Anirudh will team up for the actor’s 44th film. An official announcement was made from the project’s production house Sun Pictures. The duo come together after a gap of five years. Dhanush and musiccomposer Anirudh will team up for the actor’s 44th film. An official announcement was made from the project’s production house Sun Pictures. The duo come together after a gap of five years.

Anirudh, who made his debut with Dhanush’s 3, went on to collaborate with the actor in various films like Velaiyilla Pattathari, Maari and Thanga Magan. He has also worked on Dhanush’s production ventures such as Ethir Neechal and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.