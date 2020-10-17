Editorial: News, views

The Centre has announced that news aggregators, news agencies will have to comply with the 26 per cent foreign investment cap. The CEO of the company would have to be an Indian citizen, and all foreign employees working for more than 60 days would need security clearance are some of the rules underlined by the government.

The 26 per cent FDI rule could help the government in tightening the noose on Chinese and other foreign companies who are making investments in digital media in the country.

Some of the Chinese or foreign controlled-digital media companies can hurt India’s interests and influence elections like the US Presidential elections 2016, many feel. Remember in August 2019, the Union Cabinet had approved 26 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) under government route for uploading/streaming of news and current affairs through digital media, on the lines of print media.

Now, the companies will be required to align their FDI to the 26 per cent level with the approval of the central government, within one year from the date of issue of this clarification, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said.