For 1st time after 1.5 months, India’s caseload below 8 lakh

Chennai: India has leaped across a significant milestone in its fight against Covid. The active caseload of the country has fallen below eight lakh for the first time after one and a half months, the Union Health Ministry said today.

The total positive cases of the country today are 7,95,087. They comprise merely 10.70 per cent of the total cases. The active caseload was below the 8L mark (7,85,996) last on 1st September.

With a high number of Covid patients recovering every day, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues.

India is also reporting a high number of recoveries. The total recovered cases have crossed 65 lakhs (65,24,595). The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 57,29,508 today.

70,816 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases are 62,212. The national Recovery Rate has further grown to 87.78 per cent.