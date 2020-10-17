‘How many more Hathras?’, Rahul asks Yogi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over another case of alleged rape in the State and asked how many more incidents like Hathras will take place.

Rahul also tagged a media report which said that a Dalit girl in Barabanki was allegedly raped before being killed and the victim’s family members accused the police of trying to cover up the case.

Rahul that unable to prevent rape, the UP government, instead of getting justice for the victim’s family, was again suppressing facts to save the accused.

“How many more girls? How many more Hathras (incidents),” he tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress has been attacking the UP government over the Hathras incident in which a 19-year-old Dalit woman from the district was allegedly raped and attacked by four men. She later succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital.