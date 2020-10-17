Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested a Delhi-based man for allegedly spreading fake news on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The Twitter account of the accused, Vibhor Anand, has been suspended for violating the social media platform’s guidelines.

According to the police, he had made sensational and defamatory allegations on social media and concocted fake conspiracy theories in the death cases of Sushant and his former manager Disha Salian.

The accused has been brought to Mumbai. “A fake narrative started in the media that Mumbai police did a bad job- we faced a lot of abuse. We were always sure of our investigation,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on 14 June. The case that was being probed by the Mumbai Police, was later handed over to the CBI. The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are also probing other aspects of the case.