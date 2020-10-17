In his reply to certain Tamil film personalities and associations chiding actor Vijay Sethupathi for accepting to profile Muttiah Muralitharan in a biopic, the celebrated spinner has asserted his identity as a Sri Lankan who looks beyond ethnic lines and who has shined on the global stage despite grisly domestic conditions torn by war and ethnic strife. In his reply to certain Tamil film personalities and associations chiding actor Vijay Sethupathi for accepting to profile Muttiah Muralitharan in a biopic, the celebrated spinner has asserted his identity as a Sri Lankan who looks beyond ethnic lines and who has shined on the global stage despite grisly domestic conditions torn by war and ethnic strife.

As far as I’m concerned, the mountain Tamils (Indian-origin Tamil-speaking settlers), Eelam Tamils, and the Sinhalas are the same. My contributions for the development of the Eelam Tamils is much more than what I’ve done for my own — the Mountain Tamils, said Muralitharan in a statement.

There was no surety that the boy I played with at school will return the next day. Those stepping out of the house seldom had any assurance that they would return home. My father was greivously assaulted. Many of my relatives have perished, he writes.